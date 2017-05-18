August 21 The Sun Darken

“But in the days of the voice of the seventh angel, when he shall begin to sound, the mystery of God should be finished, as he hath declared to his servants the prophets." ~Revelation 10:7
Striving to get the very important  truly timely sign  in the heavens.

Isa_13:10  For the stars of heaven and the constellations thereof shall not give their light: the sun shall be darkened in his going forth, and the moon shall not cause her light to shine.
Joe_3:15  The sun and the moon shall be darkened, and the stars shall withdraw their shining.
Mat_24:29  Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:
Mar_13:24  But in those days, after that tribulation, the sun shall be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light,

Notice when this event is to occur ,But in those days, after that tribulation,

Immediately after the tribulation of those days .

Truly we are in or coming to the fullness of the tribulation that will prepare the elect for the great tribulation.

Gathering here  at Canady’s SC at the tabernacle and on the holy ground we are expecting to be seeing this great sign – August 21 at about 4 Pm we shall be looking up with those that will gather with us here and around the world.

The path of totality for the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse is about 70 miles wide and stretches from Oregon to South Carolina. It passes through Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina  It will total right over the  Overcomer Ministry at 4 PM ending this great biblical sign.

Will you strive  to come for the weekend and join us together for the looking up the nearness of our redemption so very near. A good time for us to make ready for His return.

