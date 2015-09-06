Feast of Trumpets This weekend through the week for Tabernacles

The Spirit is already moving to bring this gathering of the saints world wide from every nation.

By drawing through the Holy Spirit the remnant of the remnant in one mind and heart.

Except the LORD of hosts had left unto us a very small remnant, we should have been as Sodom, and we should have been like unto Gomorrah. Isaiah 1:9 You should know that these days of Sodom and Gomorrah are destroying the lots wives that have looked back and saved only Lot as by fire. He had to be pulled out of the fire lest he be consumed, very reluctant to obey.

I urge you wherever you be at this Hour, that you obey the Holy Ghost and grieve him no longer, for the time to obey is NOW.

Make every effort to be with us in this gathering, if not be body or flesh, by all means in the spirit. Come here if the Lord directs, trusting him to make the way out of no way.

First step is to call or write to let us know what you are seeking to do and we will pray with you. Call 843-701-5051 or go to contact page and send an email directly to me. God Bless, Maranatha