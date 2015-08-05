Let us hear.

He that ears to hear, Let him hear. Hear what the Spirit is saying unto the Churches.

Then Judas, which had betrayed him, when he saw that he was condemned, repented himself

Matt.27

[1] When the morning was come, all the chief priests and elders of the people took counsel against Jesus to put him to death:

[2] And when they had bound him, they led him away, and delivered him to Pontius Pilate the governor.

[3] Then Judas, which had betrayed him, when he saw that he was condemned, repented himself, and brought again the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders,

[4] Saying, I have sinned in that I have betrayed the innocent blood. And they said, What is that to us? see thou to that.

[5] And he cast down the pieces of silver in the temple, and departed, and went and hanged himself.

[6] And the chief priests took the silver pieces, and said, It is not lawful for to put them into the treasury, because it is the price of blood.( isnt that something see where these law keepers are heading- doing god a service)

[7] And they took counsel, and bought with them the potter’s field, to bury strangers in.

[8] Wherefore that field was called, The field of blood, unto this day.

[1] When sabbath morning was come, all the chiefiest of the people took counsel against the man of god to destroy his intent:

[2] And when they had mock him, they distracted him away, from the purpose of god and moved him into the anger of the lord.

[3] Then they, which had alt agaist him, when they saw that the lord was not with them, repented themselvse, and went again to the people they sought to move away from him

[4] Saying, surely he is the prophet of god but he walk not in all the ways of our lord. And they said, What is that saying to us? see that he is no prophet unto us. but rebukest the people an yet sinest himself as thou thineselves has heard an has clearly made known unto us. see thou to that

[5] And they being cast down in spirit for there deeds, departed, and went and condemned themselves.

[6] how beit the chiefest of the people when considering there preisthood among the people and before god, and said on this wise, It is not lawful for to speak against the servant of god as did aaron to moses, being he was high priest.

[7] then took they counsel among themselves an search all manner of good works according to law, and brought with it justifications, to bury there rebellion in.

[8] Wherefore that rightousness is called, filthy rages, unto this day.

to recap of things spoken on last sabbath seeing that you are the prophet of time and revelation what better way than the book of revalation to the church ages staying close to pattern of our lord

Rev.2 take note of that all these where clearly expounded on sabbath saying that the bible is a note book!

[1] Unto the angel of the church of Ephesus write; These things saith he that holdeth the seven stars in his right hand, who walketh in the midst of the seven golden candlesticks;

[2] I know thy works, and thy labour, and thy patience, and how thou canst not bear them which are evil: and thou hast tried them which say they are apostles, and are not, and hast found them liars:

[3] And hast borne, and hast patience, and for my name’s sake hast laboured, and hast not fainted.

[4] Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love.

[5] Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent.

[6] But this thou hast, that thou hatest the deeds of the Nicolaitans, which I also hate.

[7] He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the tree of life, which is in the midst of the paradise of God.

[8] And unto the angel of the church in Smyrna write; These things saith the first and the last, which was dead, and is alive;

[9] I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.

[10] Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.

[11] He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death.

[12] And to the angel of the church in Pergamos write; These things saith he which hath the sharp sword with two edges;(to cut in an to cut out- as you said same word saved and condemed)

[13] I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, even where Satan’s seat is: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied my faith, even in those days wherein Antipas was my faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth.

now we no where satan seat is amoung us!

[14] But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balac to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication. (yet we focus on adultry)

[15] So hast thou also them that hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitans, which thing I hate.(interesting how many church ages this doctrine made it into)

[16] Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth. (now we see why your hand is so heavy on us but yet instead of hating ourselves for the grief we cause we condemned ourselves in the thing we allowed- unbelief)

[17] He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the hidden manna, and will give him a white stone, and in the stone a new name written, which no man knoweth saving he that receiveth it.

Now are we the sons of god although it does not yet appear we can receive it by faith. so as the father is so is the son so in this judgment i remember mercy which rejoices against the judgement. rejoice , rejoice, and again i say rejoice

God blessed you and will continue to do so man of god, servant of the lord, and my father who rebirth me in the faith that has been tried as if by fire -now i have faith that i might burn but wont bow and either way- well you know the rest.

This was a response from a brother who attended the last Sabbath service with his hearing as I repeat myself over and over again as to the rebellion of this last church with the warning – How Close it is to the Door of grace being closed and many seeking to enter but not able because of their iniquity.

Psalms 101:4 A froward heart shall depart from me: I will not know a wicked person.

Psalms 119:115 ¶Depart from me, ye evildoers: for I will keep the commandments of my God.

Psalms 139:19 Surely thou wilt slay the wicked, O God: depart from me therefore, ye bloody men.

Jeremiah 17:13 O LORD, the hope of Israel, all that forsake thee shall be ashamed, and they that depart from me shall be written in the earth, because they have forsaken the LORD, the fountain of living waters.

But he shall say, I tell you, I know you not whence ye are; depart from me, all ye workers of iniquity. Luke 13:27.

