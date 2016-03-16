Make Ready for the Passover

Dear Beloved of the Lord.

It is late night here in S.C., major deception on every side. How could one with the sound mind of Christ still be hoping in anything in this life except the living hope of Jesus the Christ’s return. The truth is that the true elect of God for this last time are very very few. Every hour your soul is in a dangerous place.

24 Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put down all rule and all authority and power.

25 For he must reign, till he hath put all enemies under his feet.

26 The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.

27 For he hath put all things under his feet. But when he saith all things are put under him, it is manifest that he is excepted, which did put all things under him.

28 And when all things shall be subdued unto him, then shall the Son also himself be subject unto him that put all things under him, that God may be all in all.

29 Else what shall they do which are baptized for the dead, if the dead rise not at all? why are they then baptized for the dead?

30 And why stand we in jeopardy every hour?

These are truly dangerous times. Perilous times all the time. The whole world is deceived and all that love it as well. In that state, no one loves God nor any longer does God love them. He is going to destroy all the wicked and evil from off the earth.

As we now focus on the coming Passover as the Holy Spirit will draw his elect to this very near time of urgent discerning the Lord’s body. Close to the closing of the door, I pray and believe the bride will be making herself ready for the wedding of the church and Christ.

We shall partake of the Passover with the blood and body of our Lord Jesus in Faith the evening of Friday April 22 at 8 PM eastern – 000 UTC. Trusting all of the elect will be gathered with us worldwide in Jesus name.

Some will be coming HERE to Canady’s at the tabernacle, would be good if you can come. We hope to have a full house. There will be accommodation for all that God draws. Just let us know so we can be prepared for your coming.

Our Sabbath services are now live on the website www.overcomeministry.org at 10:00 AM on Sabbath.

Beloved, make ready for the Passover, the beginning of the feast days this year 2016 and very timely one for all.

Let me hear from you with your word of encouragement and offering to the Lord.

Maranatha,

Brother Stair