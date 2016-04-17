Passover: April 22

Behold the King Cometh – He shall reign over all the earth. May the full and complete restoration of our God be fulfilled in the name of the Lord.
“And the 3rd day I will rise again” said Jesus, and in that time he did so. The third day is upon us as we enter the dawning of that day- the Day of the Lord, the Sabbath day. On the seventh day from the beginning of creation He rested and finished his work and purpose for which He started all creation by Jesus Christ…The beginning and ending of all time and purpose.
Passover, which will be observed here at Canadys at the Tabernacle at 8 pm, April 22 (0000 UTC) will be bringing the church into the final time of preparing for the Lord’s return.
I have spoken much about the closing of the door… Sin no more less a worst thing come upon you. The sin that does so easy beset – unbelief – in that sin, even grace cannot save. The sin against the Holy Ghost. When that is committed, the Door of Grace is Shut.
In this time of great distress in a generation where there no faith – unbelief is on every side requiring you to fight the fight to keep the faith.
Jude 1:18 How that they told you there should be mockers in the last time, who should walk after their own ungodly lusts. 19 These be they who separate themselves, sensual, having not the Spirit. 20 But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost, 21 Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.
Romans 10:8 But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach; How shall they believe except they hear and how shall they hear without a preacher… that is, the word of faith, which we preach;
Strive to hear the preacher. Do listen to the prophet as often as you will, or can. Let me hear from you soon- remember now you can hear and see the Prophet (Sign) live every Sabbath at www.overcomerministry.org.
Jesus is coming in your life time – the last time is here. The day of the Lord is At Hand. God bless you. Hope to hear from your SOON.