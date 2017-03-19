The Lord bless you. As you should be aware of time as we know it, for the World will soon end. Genesis 6:13 And God said to Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them: and behold, I will destroy them with the earth. Here God tells what shall be the end of this world. For Satan the destroyer is come down and his time now determined from the beginning of Time. Genesis one. 1 Peter 4:7 But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch to prayer. To hear the prophet is vital to your spiritual preparedness for Christs coming. In the North east from Canada to Cuba – nightly at 1 Am-3 Am WCKY 1530 Am dial WWVA – 1070 Am dial at Midnight – Mon-Thru-Friday. WTMR – Camden – Philadelphia 800 Am Dial 1-2 Pm Daily WACE – Springfield MA 730 Am 10 Am & 2 Pm. Daily WSNR – 620 Am Dial New York Area Saturday at midnight to 5 Am. Check the internet at www.overcomerministry.org – look at the Radio Log under “Listen”, and hear on the phone 701-832-2768. Also check the contact page to sign up for our e-mail news letter and to send a personal e-mail direct to me. In a few days now we are in remembrance of the feast of Pentecost, the promise of renewed power to witness. For the kingdom worldwide has been given. We shall gather by the power of the Holy Spirit here at Canadys (Canaan Land) at the Tabernacle and the remnant worldwide from every nation shall be drawn by the Holy Spirit in the oneness of mind and heart for this renewal of the Holy Ghost. Trust that you will pray on your attendance with us. Do let me know of your intent. As I write on and speak this end time message and read of or from so many and just this one crying in the midst of this derision (Mockery) as they say where – when is His coming we heard about for many years and still not, yes that is what these corners are doing. The end is many years off, so eat, drink, and be merry…the future looks great- the trump has sounded but it is not the last one. This trump will bring peace and safety for all the nations so no need to be alarmed. The Lord delayeth his coming so eat, drink, and rejoice in the new world order and there will be peace on earth. The man of sin who exalted himself: I only can make America great and save the world. No need for Jesus to come, we have it in hand. Mockers saying where is His coming – don’t need that Now for the Trump has sounded and he has come. A strong delusion, blinding all to the promised return of the Lord. Scripture says that Satan (antichrist) will deceive the whole world. Revelation 12:9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceives the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him. Revelation 16:14 For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty. We are in that time and the purpose of God of the last and final battle and the kingdoms of this world will become the kingdoms of God and only the elect chosen will not be deceive for they will go through tribulation and enter into the Kingdom of Heaven. To be continued. Watch for the next letters soon. Do respond with a letter and offering. To send a personal gift to brother Stair you can do it from your cell phone, here is how. Place this in your browser and follow the directions. https://www.paypal.me/brotherstair God Bless, Brother Stair