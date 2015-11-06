Pressing Towards The Mark

Maranatha!

It is late night here in the radio room and been praying and seeking often and in deep concern for the soon revelation of the last, last time.

I am very much aware of the time of this present distress upon us all.

I often speak of the present truth and to do that we have to move past the truth of the past that was given for us for this last time and take note to the things that have been written for our learning of this time of the end of the world.

Now all these things happened unto them for ensamples: and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come. 1 Corinthians 10:11

Take note to the word ensamples or happening for those of us in this God-given time.

Also the words – ends of the world. Meaning that all the things of the world – lust of the eye-lust of the flesh and the one that is most destructive – pride of life.

Pride is everywhere, as men are full of it. Proud of being Black – White – Spanish. Proud of church or religion or politics. Read one the other day giving their accomplishments and then ended with – I am a Mormon. Another, I am a liberated woman….or the Gays – we are coming out of the closet. We declare we are what we are and God made us this way.

Get the message — Pride of Life. All leads to destruction and hell- Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall. Proverbs 16:18

Lucifer lifted up in pride and fell from the very presence of God.

This life style has made man a very proud soul and all must come down.

Praying for you that we can do the opposite of haughty and pride and learn meekness and humility.

Humble ourselves in the eyes of the Lord and he will lift us up to meet him in the air soon.

Do let me hear of your state or condition in the faith. I pray for you. Hear what the Spirit says as we preach on the air always.

Do call or write and pray with me…and for me. The Lord Cometh.