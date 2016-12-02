Tell us When Lord Matthew 24.

When when? This question has to do with time. What a seemly complex question. The excepted answer is No one knows. So we therefore are tossed to and fro by every attempt to come to a reply on this matter.

The truth of the matter must be what God has done or will do to mark his purpose or intent for creating man at all.

Job 33 16 Then he openeth the ears of men, and sealeth their instruction,

17 That he may withdraw man from his purpose, and hide pride from man.

purpose noun

the reason for which something exists or is done, made, used, etc. an intended or desired result; end; aim; goal.

Ecclesiastes 3:1 ¶To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

Ecclesiastes 3:17 I said in mine heart, God shall judge the righteous and the wicked: for there is a time there for every purpose and for every work.

Ecclesiastes 8:6 ¶Because to every purpose there is time and judgment, therefore the misery of man is great upon him. Ephesians 1:11 In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:

Ephesians 3:11 According to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christ Jesus our Lord.

2 Timothy 1:9 Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,

Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

Many times I have spoken that in the beginning GOD created time, his purpose was and is that in time and through time which begins and always ends to show Gods purpose in dealing with man that was made to sin to bring sin to a end. It will end.

Daniel 9:24 Seventy weeks are determined upon thy people and upon thy holy city, to finish the transgression, and to make an end of sins, and to make reconciliation for iniquity, and to bring in everlasting righteousness, and to seal up the vision and prophecy, and to anoint the most Holy.

Ephesians 3:1 ¶For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,

2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:

3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,

4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)

5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;

6 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel:

7 Whereof I was made a minister, according to the gift of the grace of God given unto me by the effectual working of his power.

8 Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;

9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:

10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God,

11 According to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christ Jesus our Lord:

In Jesus the Christ the beginning of the creation of all wise God who here in this generation will be the ending of sin and transgression God eternal purpose and it will soon be done. The last time and last generation is about to end. The end of all things has come.

Peter 4:7 ¶But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer.

As I write on speak this end time message and read of or from so many and just this one crying in the midst of this derision (Mockery) as they say where – when is His coming we heard about for many years and still not, yes that is what this scorners are doing. The end if many years off so eat drink be merry the future looks great- the trump has sounded but it is not the last one. This trump will bring peace and safety for all the nations so no need to be alarmed the Lord delayeth his come so eat drink and rejoice in the new world order and there will be peace on earth.

The man of sin who exalted himself :I only can make America great and save the world.

No need for Jesus to come, we have it in hand. Mockers saying where is His coming – don’t need that Now for the Trump has sounded and he has come. A strong delusion blinding all to the promised return of the Lord.

Scripture says that Satan (antichrist) will deceive the whole world.

Revelation 12:9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.

Revelation 16:14 For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty. We are in that time and the purpose of God of the last and final battle and the kingdoms of this world will become the kingdoms of God and only the elect chosen will not be deceive for they will go through tribulation and enter into the Kingdom of Heaven.

To be continued. watch for the next letters soon.

