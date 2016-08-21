The end is come

behold, it is come Ezekiel 7:2 Also, thou son of man, thus saith the Lord GOD unto the land of Israel; An end, the end is come upon the four corners of the land.

Amos 8:2 And he said, Amos, what seest thou? And I said, A basket of summer fruit. Then said the LORD unto me, The end is come upon my people of Israel; I will not again pass by them any more.

The end is in scriptures over 307 times . The end do you ever wonder why hardly any one talks about THE END. New beginnings – great revivals- great future- ect. Sure does not speak to much or call notice to the End.

Here is one that I have never heard preached or talked about.

Luke 22:37 For I say unto you, that this that is written must yet be accomplished in me, And he was reckoned among the transgressors: for the things concerning me have an end.

Luke 24:44 And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me.

Acts 22:18 And saw him saying unto me, Make haste, and get thee quickly out of Jerusalem: for they will not receive thy testimony concerning me.

Ezekiel 7:6 An end is come, the end is come: it watcheth for thee; behold, it is come.

Read these words –

And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 ¶And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. concerning the end.

When When When will it come When , when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world? The sign of the end world and all things concerning Jesus who was in the beginning and of whom it is written.

Revelation 21:6 And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.

Revelation 22:13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.

The end of the world, not end of time. Then shall the end come.

Like all secrets that God keeps, this time, as all other times, will need to be revealed.

Deuteronomy 29:29 The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law

Revealing – an uncovering, a bringing to light of that which had been previously wholly hidden or only obscurely seen. God has been pleased in various ways and at different times (Heb. 1:1) to make a supernatural revelation of himself and his purposes and plans, which, under the guidance of his Spirit, has been committed to writing. (See WORD OF GOD.) The Scriptures are not merely the “record” of revelation; they are the revelation itself in a written form, in order to the accurate preservation and propagation of the truth.

Revelation and inspiration differ. Revelation is the supernatural communication of truth to the mind; inspiration (q.v.) secures to the teacher or writer infallibility in communicating that truth to others. It renders its subject the spokesman or prophet of God in such a sense that everything he asserts to be true, whether fact or doctrine or moral principle, is true, infallibly true.

Matthew 10:26 Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.

Matthew 24:3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

Mark 13:4 Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign when all these things shall be fulfilled?

And while he was seated on the Mountain of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, Make clear to us, when will these things be? and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the world?

And as he was sitting upon the mount of Olives the disciples came to him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be, and what is the sign of thy coming and the completion of the age?

Make clear to us, when will these things be. What is the sign of thy coming and the completion of the age?

Revelation 1:1 ¶The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants things which must shortly come to pass; and he sent and signified it by his angel unto his servant John:

The revealing of end time secrets- man of sin, 2 witnesses, tribulation of those days, and coming of Jesus Christ.

Oh how much we depend on the Spirit of revelation. I have mentioned things that must shortly come to pass.

I depend so much on the revelations of God. As it is written.

1 Samuel 20:2 And he said unto him, God forbid; thou shalt not die: behold, my father will do nothing either great or small, but that he will shew it me: and why should my father hide this thing from me? it is not so.

Amos 3:7 Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.

Ye shall receive knowledge (power) after the Holy Spirit has come upon you to witness or testify of the coming of the lord.

Now here in the end of the world again the remnant – the elect chosen to be alive and remaining to his coming will also be empowered to testify of his coming in this, our lifetime.

Let us now begin to wait for this event and pray that Jesus does not pass us by but will renew that hope within.

I have long told you that I am convinced that His coming will take place on Feast of Trumpets when the Fall Feasts comes in the month of September. The next is slated for 2018.

Feast of Trumpets: Evening of October 2, 2016

