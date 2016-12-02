The end is come behold, it is come

Ezekiel 7:2 Also, thou son of man, thus saith the Lord GOD unto the land of Israel; An end, the end is come upon the four corners of the land.

Amos 8:2 And he said, Amos, what seest thou? And I said, A basket of summer fruit. Then said the LORD unto me, The end is come upon my people of Israel; I will not again pass by them anymore.

The end is in scriptures over 307 times . The end, do you ever wonder why hardly any one talks about THE END. New beginnings – great revivals- great future- ect. Sure does not speak too much or call notice to the End.

Here is one that I have never heard preached or talked about.

Luke 22:37 For I say unto you, that this that is written must yet be accomplished in me, And he was reckoned among the transgressors: for the things concerning me have an end.

Luke 24:44 And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me.

Acts 22:18 And saw him saying unto me, Make haste, and get thee quickly out of Jerusalem: for they will not receive thy testimony concerning me.

Ezekiel 7:6 An end is come, the end is come: it watcheth for thee; behold, it is come.

Read these words –

And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 ¶And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. concerning the end.

When When will it come When, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world? The sign of the end world and all things concerning Jesus who was in the beginning and of whom it is written.

Revelation 21:6 And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.

Revelation 22:13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.

Seeking to write to you beloved. Hoping to convey to you the urgency that you diligently and with much soberness seek the fullness of the Spirit and the strength of THE faith to be able to stand in this very last time.

There are not many that even believe THIS is The Last time. I strive much to not be overcome with the many seemly unanswered questions to when – where how. It is a fight of faith to keep the faith.

End – a point that marks the extent of something (2) : the point where something ceases to exist <world without end>

It is as seemingly hard to understand the end as it is the beginning.

However by declaring… in the beginning God… we have his declaration in the End…. GOD.

Isaiah 45:17 But Israel shall be saved in the LORD with an everlasting salvation: ye shall not be ashamed nor confounded world without end.

Ephesians 3:21 Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.

Here is why we declare this is the last time-last day the third day – the seventh day the Sabbath of the Lord.

Genesis 2:1 ¶Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all the host of them.

2 And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made.

3 And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it: because that in it he had rested from all his work which God created

2 Peter 3:8 ¶But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.

With these words alone, God tells us the time that was created in the beginning. Genesis you will read.

The First day-the second day-the third day through the seventh day or last day. Each day a thousand years for man.

31 ¶And God saw everything that he had made, and, behold, it was very good. And the evening and the morning were the sixth day.

The seventh day – seventh thousand day- the Sabbath day the day of the Lord is come.

Isaiah 13:6 ¶Howl ye; for the day of the LORD is at hand; it shall come as a destruction from the Almighty.

Isaiah 13:9 Behold, the day of the LORD cometh, cruel both with wrath and fierce anger, to lay the land desolate: and he shall destroy the sinners thereof out of it.

Jeremiah 46:10 For this is the day of the Lord GOD of hosts, a day of vengeance, that he may avenge him of his adversaries: and the sword shall devour, and it shall be satiate and made drunk with their blood: for the Lord GOD of hosts hath a sacrifice in the north country by the river Euphrates.

Ezekiel 13:5 Ye have not gone up into the gaps, neither made up the hedge for the house of Israel to stand in the battle in the day of the LORD.

Ezekiel 30:3 For the day is near, even the day of the LORD is near, a cloudy day; it shall be the time of the heathen.

Joel 1:15 Alas for the day! for the day of the LORD is at hand, and as a destruction from the Almighty shall it come.

Joel 2:1 ¶Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the LORD cometh, for it is nigh at hand;

Joel 2:11 And the LORD shall utter his voice before his army: for his camp is very great: for he is strong that executeth his word: for the day of the LORD is great and very terrible; and who can abide it?

Joel 3:14 Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision: for the day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision.

Amos 5:18 Woe unto you that desire the day of the LORD! to what end is it for you? the day of the LORD is darkness, and not light.

Amos 5:20 Shall not the day of the LORD be darkness, and not light? even very dark, and no brightness in it?

Obadiah 1:15 For the day of the LORD is near upon all the heathen: as thou hast done, it shall be done unto thee: thy reward shall return upon thine own head.

Zephaniah 1:7 ¶Hold thy peace at the presence of the Lord GOD: for the day of the LORD is at hand: for the LORD hath prepared a sacrifice, he hath bid his guests.

Zephaniah 1:14 ¶The great day of the LORD is near, it is near, and hasteth greatly, even the voice of the day of the LORD: the mighty man shall cry there bitterly.

Zechariah 14:1 ¶Behold, the day of the LORD cometh, and thy spoil shall be divided in the midst of thee.

1 Corinthians 5:5 To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus.

2 Corinthians 1:14 As also ye have acknowledged us in part, that we are your rejoicing, even as ye also are ours in the day of the Lord Jesus.

1 Thessalonians 5:2 For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night.

2 Peter 3:10 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

Beloved we are in the morning of the last day, the 7th day, the Sabbath day. The Day star signaling the day is starting to rise… the sign of His coming.

Be sure to hear the prophet and receive the end time revelation for this present time.

Brother Stair