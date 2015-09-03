The Feast of Trumpets September 14-15, 2015

2 Thessalonians 2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; They are coming together from all over the earth by the call of the prophet. By Radio, Satellite, phone and internet the gathering of the saints in preparing for the day of the Lord will be enacted. We also expect to have a full house here at the Tabernacle as many have informed us they shall be here. Again with a hope in God to show himself strong on behalf of the bewildered saints.

Do pray and seek God as to your part in this gathering. Come if he makes the way for you to do so. Let me know so we can prepare for your attending with us here.

Ph. 843-701-5053. Hear the prophet daily.

God Bless. Brother Stair