The Judge is At the Door.

May the God of ALL grace bruise Satan under your feet shortly. Friday August 7 evening of sabbath and I just wanted to drop you this word. A few have seen that we have upgraded this site and now I am truly without much effort able to give the daily Word, Also if you will take note that the donation site is informative as to how you can give your donation. Just click and there is a way to send through PayPal and also by sending your offering by text from you phone.

The time to give is now, as the world is going to take control of all banking and funds so as to give all the cause to receive the MARK of THE BEAST. Then he will control all peoples but the elect of God to have your faith tried to be sure it will work when all Goes Down.

You can contact my personal by E- Mail. Just go to the contact page follow the instruction.

Hope to hear from you soon, Join us a the Tabernacle on Sabbath.

God Bless you. Brother Stair