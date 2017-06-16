The Sign in August

Act_1:11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.

Mat_16:3 And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and lowring. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times?

Special very Special sign of the soon return of Jesus as he said. August 19-20-21 special services will be held at the Overcomer tabernacle for such time. Monday at 1 PM we shall gather with many from around the nation to observe the biblical sign with the total eclipse of the Sun that will end here in South Carolina .

Prophet Brother Stair will concur with a message to the saints concerning very important sign of the return of Jesus Christ on the last day – the third Day- the Sabbath Day as he said.

What is It? Come and See and hear All weekend August 19 – 20 at 10 Am – Saturday -Sunday at 10 Am and Monday At 1 Pm. All are welcome

This celestial event is a solar eclipse in which the moon passes between the sun and Earth and blocks all or part of the sun for up to about three hours, from beginning to end, as viewed from a given location. For this eclipse, the longest period when the moon completely blocks the sun from any given location along the path will be about two minutes and 40 seconds. The last time the contiguous U.S. saw a total eclipse was in 1979.

The path of totality is a relatively thin ribbon, around 70 miles wide, that will cross the U.S. from West to East. The first point of contact will be at Lincoln Beach, Oregon at 9:05 a.m. PDT. Totality begins there at 10:16 a.m. PDT. Over the next hour and a half, it will cross through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and North and South Carolina. The total eclipse will end near Charleston, South Carolina at 2:48 p.m. EDT About 2 min will be observed,

Mal_4:5 Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the LORD:

Joe_2:31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the LORD come.

Act_2:20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come:

Joel_2:1 Blow ye the trumpet in Zion, and sound an alarm in my holy mountain: let all the inhabitants of the land tremble: for the day of the LORD cometh, for it is nigh at hand;