The Day, the dreadful day is at hand. All powers of the world are seeking togetherness – oneness.

You know, united we stand – divided we fall. A house divided cannot stand.

With the push for the New World Order, the god of this world is striving to divide God’s house in order to be against themselves, so to destroy the church.

But foolish and unlearned questions avoid, knowing that they do gender strife.

And the servant of the Lord must not strive; but be gentle unto all men, apt to teach, patient,

In meekness instructing those that oppose themselves; if God peradventure will give them repentance to the acknowledging of the truth;

And that they may recover themselves out of the snare of the devil, who are taken captive by him at his will.

Hebrews 10:25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.

With all mind set and heart fixed. Let us seek to gather ourselves in one, in Christ and in and with each other more and more – the day is at hand.

Romans 10:8 But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach;

How shall they believe except they hear and how shall they hear without a preacher – that is, the word of faith, which we preach;

Strive to hear the preacher. Do listen to the Prophet as often as you can or will.

God Bless. Hope to hear from your SOON.

Brother Stair